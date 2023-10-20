Penn State at Ohio State: What to know about Saturday’s Big Ten showdown

Who: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

When: 12 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV/Radio: Fox/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 24-14, including 22-8 since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993. The Buckeyes have won the last six meetings overall, and Ohio State is 14-7 against Penn State with only two losses in Columbus since ‘93.

Last meeting: The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns in less than six minutes in the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit and beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 last season at Beaver Stadium.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 51-6 in five seasons, including 34–2 in the Big Ten and 4-0 against Penn State. James Franklin is 84-36 in 10 seasons at Penn State and 108-51 overall as a head coach. He is 1-8 against Ohio State.

Ohio State notes: Ohio State has played Penn State in 31 consecutive seasons, the longest-active uninterrupted streak for the Buckeyes. That will continue next season then come to an end in 2025 unless the teams play in the postseason… Ohio State will honor the 1968 national champions Saturday… Marvin Harrison Jr. became the 12th Buckeye to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards last week… Three Ohio State players went to high school in Pennsylvania: Harrison (Philadelphia St. Joseph’s), WR Julian Fleming (Catawissa Southern Columbia), QB Kyle McCord (Philadelphia St. Joseph’s).

Penn State notes: The Nittany Lions defense is No. 1 in the nation in total yards allowed per game (193.7), second in scoring (8.0), No. 1 yards per play (3.42), No. 1 in plays of 10 or more allowed (43) and No. 2 in 20-yard-plus plays (10) allowed… Penn State has allowed one play of more than 40 yards this season and Ohio State is one of three teams that have allowed none (Air Force, Rutgers)… The defense leads the country in sacks (4.5 per game) and is fifth in tackles for loss (8.5 per game)… Adissa Isaac leads the Big Ten with .83 sacks per game while Demeioun “Chop” Robinson is fifth with .5… Seven other Nittany Lions have at least three tackles for loss this season… PSU is ranked No. 42 total offense, 15th in rushing, 79th in passing, 43rd in passing efficiency and fifth in scoring… The Nittany Lions are second in the country in time of possession and have averaged the best field position in the country.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Quoted: Franklin on Ohio State and last season’s game: “We’ve got a ton of respect for Ohio State and their history. And not just now. Like literally from a historical perspective, it’s something, kind of looking at what Penn State’s records were, all these teams before we even got here. Those things are important to study and understand. I think last year’s experience was a learning tool for our entire team, for all of our coordinators and all of our coaches.”

Next week: The Buckeyes will go back on the road to play a night game at Wisconsin next Saturday. Penn State will return home to play Indiana at noon.

Prediction: Ohio State 20, Penn State 13