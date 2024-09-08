Patriots at Bengals: 5 things to know about season opener

As much as the Bengals’ offense could be impacted, there’s still optimism with Joe Burrow healthy and some exciting new weapons in other spots. The Patriots have much to improve following a four-win season that led to Bill Belichick’s departure after 24 years, and the visitors still bring a lot of question marks to Paycor Stadium.

Here are five things to know going into the game season opener.

1. What if Chase and/or Higgins are out?

Higgins said after practice Thursday he felt as good as he ever has going into the season, but about 40 minutes later, he popped up on the injury report as limited with a hamstring issue. It’s possible he is being extra cautious, especially considering he is playing this season on a franchise tag with no long-term deal, but the “doubtful” designation makes it unlikely he would play.

Chase wants to play and said he’s willing to do so without an agreement on a new deal in place but he’s been unpredictable the last couple of weeks. Even if he does play, he isn’t ready for a full workload.

That means the Bengals could have a wide receiver corps that includes new starter Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones, but Cincinnati has been rolling out more 12-personnel packages and that might be the best way to address the receiver depth concerns. Tight end Mike Gesicki is comfortable playing in the slot or out wide, if needed, and the team might as well lean into an overloaded tight end room.

2. D-Line will ‘expect to dominate’

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, in his first season with the team, raved about how talented the Bengals defensive line is with veterans Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill and Sam Hubbard all playing alongside him.

With New England going into the season with glaring holes on its offensive line, Cincinnati has to take advantage in the trenches.

The Patriots signed former Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor in March and are counting on him to make a smooth transition to the left tackle spot he’s never played, and left guard Sidy Sow is out with an ankle injury. Concerns up front likely played a factor in the decision to start veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett over rookie first-round draft pick Drake Maye, but this is a game where Hendrickson, coming off 17.5 sacks in 2023, Hubbard, Hill and Rankins all could feast.

“People could look at it as we have an advantage because of the shuffling on the O-line, but if we don’t go do that, it’s just speculation,” Rankins said. “At the end of the day, we expect ourselves to go out and dominate no matter who’s out there, and that’s what we intend to do.”

3. Is Trent Brown ready for a full game?

The Bengals didn’t end up having a decision to make between Trent Brown and Amarius Mims at right tackle because Mims wasn’t ready to start Week 1 as a rookie trying to get up to speed while returning from a pectoral muscle strain. Cincinnati pulled the reigns back Friday and designated him as “out” for Sunday.

After Brown got a late start to training camp because of back tightness, his conditioning has come into question, but he said he hit his stride “right on time” and is ready for a full game. He will be playing against his former team and said he has no hard feelings toward the Patriots for letting him walk in free agency.

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher looks forward to seeing how Brown can help the team Sunday.

“I think Trent is in a place where he’s going to play effectively for us,” Pitcher said. “I think we’ve seen some really good things from him in training camp and we look forward to what he can provide us on the edge in protection certainly, also in the run game, his length, his strength, the width that he sets the pocket. Certainly his experience doesn’t hurt.”

4. Use of the running backs

The Patriots had one of the best run defenses in the league last year, allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game, and a lot of the same players return on that side of the ball and in a system new head coach Jerod Mayo was a part of as a former assistant and player.

That could make for a good test for Cincinnati’s revamped running game. The Bengals signed Zack Moss in free agency after trading Joe Mixon to the Texans, and it will be interesting to see how they utilize both him and Chase Brown. Brown’s rookie season was impacted by an injury that occurred right as he was starting to hit his stride, but when he got back on the field, it was clear how his explosiveness could help the team.

The Bengals have been accustomed to a workhorse type of running back but could roll out a more even split of the snaps. Both could get carries but both also could be impactful in the passing game. Moss is solid in pass protection, and some of Brown’s biggest plays last year were on screens, which could grow into a more important part of the offense this season as well.

“There’s versatility within both of their skill sets,” Pitcher said. “We’ll do our best to use them in ways that allow them to shine and maybe the areas that are still developing.”

5. Stopping the run

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said the Bengals are prepared for the potential New England will be looking to run the ball more to help Brissett as he plays behind an offensive line that struggled this preseason.

He believes the run defense issues were addressed this offseason with the overhaul at safety, but it starts up front and while the starters look solid, there are question marks with the depth and what the interior rotation will look like. Rankins replaces DJ Reader but has been known more recently for his pass rushing, and the two rookies drafted to be a big part of the rotation are both out with injuries.

Third-round pick McKinnley Jackson is out for the first four games on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Taylor announced Friday that second-round pick Kris Jenkins needs thumb surgery. It’s possible he will be back next week with some sort of protection around his thumb.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 1530, 102.7, 104.7