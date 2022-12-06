OSU offensive coordinator Wilson named new head coach at Tulsa

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson on Monday night was named head coach at the University of Tulsa.
Wilson has spent the last six seasons as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Before coming to OSU, Wilson was the head coach at Indiana for six years. He’s also coached at Oklahoma, Miami, North Carolina A&T, Winston Salem and North Carolina during a 37-year career.
At Ohio State, Wilson was part of four straight Big Ten championships, a Cotton Bowl win in 2018, Rose Bowl wins in 2019 and 2022 and College Football Playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.
Wilson will be introduced at Tulsa at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
