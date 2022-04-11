Opening Day in Cincinnati: 10 things fans need to know about Tuesday’s home opener

3. Decent beginning: The Reds split their opening series on the road against the defending World Series champions, picking up a pair of 6-3 victories against the Atlanta Braves with two one-run losses in between those wins.

4. Second start: Tyler Mahle started the season opener for the Reds and will also pitch on Opening Day in Cincinnati. He allowed three hits in five innings and struck out seven and did not allow an unearned run.

5. Opposing pitcher: Shane Bieber will start for Cleveland. He allowed one earned runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings Thursday in Cleveland’s opener. Bieber made the All-Star team last season and was 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 16 starts.

6. Pregame party: The Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party will take place on Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way. Food and beverages fronm LaRosa’s, Graeters, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and more will be available. Proceeds benefit the baseball and softball outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.

7. Parade info: Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin will serve as grand marshal of the Findlay Market Opening Day parade, which starts at noon. It’s the first time since 2019 the parade has been held. The pandemic caused its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.

8. Pregame festivities: Gates open at 2:10 p.m. Pregame ceremonies start at 3:30 p.m.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, and his catcher will be his head coach, Zac Taylor.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will also make an appearance on the field, presenting the National League Rookie of the Year award to Reds second baseman Jonathan India.

9. Fan info: Fans at the game will receive a 2022 Reds magnetic schedule and car magnet presented by PNC Bank as they enter the gates.

10. History lesson: This will be the the 146th Opening Day in Cincinnati. This is the third time since 1890 the Reds haven’t opened the season at home. It also happened in 1966 and 1990. The Reds are 8-11 on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Guardians at Reds, 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410