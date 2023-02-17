OHSAA expands summer coaching opportunities

Previously, team camps and 7-on-7 football competition were only permitted between June 1 and July 31.

The changes were proposed by OHSAA staff in consultation with various coaches associations.

The OHSAA added there are no coaching restrictions in place for the individual sports of golf, tennis, cross country, swimming and diving, gymnastics, bowling, wrestling and track and field.

Football teams are permitted to conduct their five days of acclimatization between July 17 and July 30. The football season starts the week of Aug. 14.

Girls and boys soccer teams also have an additional five days of non-mandatory practice between July 17 and 30. That is a new development this year.