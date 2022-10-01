Ohio State with comfortable lead over Rutgers after a half

He scored again from a yard out with 4:05 left in the first quarter to put Ohio State on top, and then added another 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter.

In between, C.J. Stroud and Julian Fleming hooked up for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Williams finished the first half with 91 yards as TreVeyon Henderson, who was announced as a game-time decision to play shortly before kickoff, did not play.

Williams outgained Rutgers by a yard.

Ohio State totaled 231 yards from scrimmage while the Scarlet Knights had 90.