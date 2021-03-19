NCAA Tournament: No. 15 Oral Roberts stuns second-seeded Ohio State in first round

Ohio State had a chance to win it in regulation, but Duane Washington Jr.’s step-back jumper was off-target at the buzzer.

Washington also had a chance to tie the game at the end of overtime but missed another trey as time wound down.

E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with 23 points while Washington had 18 and CJ Walker had 12.

Ohio State last lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2014 when Dayton knocked the Buckeyes out en route to an Elite Eight appearance.

They won their first tournament game in each of the first two appearances under coach Chris Holtmann.