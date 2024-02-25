Big Ten Champs: Ohio State tops Terps to win conference crown

Ohio State clinched at least a share of the Big Ten women’s basketball championship Sunday with a 79-66 win over Maryland.

The second-ranked Buckeyes (24-3, 15-1) can secure their eighth outright title and first since 2010 with a win over Michigan at home on Wednesday night, but they already have extended their lead in all-time Big Ten titles to 18 (officially 16).

They have a two-game lead over Indiana and Iowa with two games left in the regular season.

Centerville grad Cotie McMahon had 15 points as five Buckeyes scored in double figures Sunday, a group led by Celeste Taylor’s 20.

Jacy Sheldon added 18 while Rebeka Mikulasikova had 11 and Taylor Thierry added 10.

Bri McDaniel lead Maryland (16-11, 8-8) with 21 points.

Ohio State won its third regular season conference championship under coach Kevin McGuff, although titles in 2017 and ‘18 were vacated as part of NCAA sanctions.

Iowa is next with 10 Big Ten titles.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will conclude the regular season Sunday in Iowa City.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

