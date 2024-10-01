Ohio State to honor pair of Buckeye greats from Miami Valley

He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2011 before being named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year in 2012 and ‘13.

Miller also won the prestigious Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the conference’ MVP the latter two years as the Buckeyes posted back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

A shoulder injury suffered in an Orange Bowl loss to Clemson and aggravated in preseason practice sidelined Miller for the 2014 season, but he returned as a receiver in 2015 and caught 26 passes for 341 yards.

A third-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft, Miller finished his Ohio State career with 5,295 yards passing, 3,314 yards rushing and 8,609 yards of total offense. He ran for 33 touchdowns, threw for 52 and caught three.

His 88 touchdowns responsible for are a school record, and he finished his career second in yards of total offense at Ohio State.

Explore Chris Ward has big plans for his home town

Ward, who grew up in Dayton and graduated from Patterson Co-Op, was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Buckeyes from 1975-77.

After helping clear the way for Archie Griffin to win two Heisman Trophies, Ward was the No. 4 pick in the 1978 NFL Draft.

A two-time All-American on the field who also was an Academic All-American, Ward spent seven seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints before going into ministry for at-risk youth in Southern California.

In December, he will become the 28th man inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame from Ohio State as a player, a group that also includes fullback Bob Ferguson of Troy and running back Keith Byars of Dayton Roth.