Ohio State reportedly among finalists for Springfield grad in transfer portal

Toledo transfer guard Ra'Heim Moss has cut his list to four schools, source tells @On3sports:



Oregon

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Ohio State



The 6-4 junior averaged 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, Moss made the All-MAC first team last season at Toledo.

He was second on the squad in scoring (15.5 points per game), rebounds (5.4) and steals (54) while leading the squad in assists (97) and shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Moss was a standout football and basketball player at Springfield, where he made the All-Ohio basketball second team twice and led a GWOC National East division championship squad in scoring as a senior (14.9 ppg.).

He also played both quarterback and linebacker for the Wildcats that fall.

After a year at Spire Academy in northeast Ohio, Moss took a redshirt season at Toledo then became a three-year starter for the Rockets.

He made the All-MAC freshman team in 2022.

Ohio State has been active in the transfer portal under first-year head coach Jake Diebler, having already added combo guard Meechie Johnson from South Carolina and center Aaron Bradshaw from Kentucky.

The Buckeyes lost wing Roddy Gayle Jr. to the transfer portal but are returning point guard Bruce Thornton, their leading scorer last season, among others.