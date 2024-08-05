Ohio State No. 2 in preseason football coaches’ poll; Miami RedHawks get vote

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Ohio State is No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll published by USA Today.

Georgia is No. 1, joined by No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Alabama to give the SEC 60 percent of the preseason top five.

Oregon is third, meaning the other 40 percent belongs to the new Big Ten.

The Buckeyes got seven first place votes while Texas got one and defending national champion Michigan got one.

The other 46 all went to the Bulldogs, who won the national title in 2021 and ‘22 before a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game cost them a shot at a third.

Mississippi is No. 6 followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State with Florida State rounding out the top 10.

With USC 23rd and Iowa 25th, the Big Ten has six preseason top 25 teams while the SEC has eight.

Explore10 things to know about the 18-team Big Ten

Washington just missed the top 25 despite losing nearly every starter from the team that lost to Michigan in the National Championship Game in January.

Wisconsin, Maryland and Nebraska also received votes from the panel that includes Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin.

Martin’s RedHawks, who are the defending MAC champions, also received one vote in the poll.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: 4 observations, 4 things to watch after 4 days of...
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad still fighting for position on defense
3
McCoy: Reds fall to Giants in series finale
4
Bengals veteran tackle cleared for practice
5
McCoy: Greene dominant again and Reds hit 4 home runs in win over...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top