Ohio State No. 2 in preseason football coaches’ poll; Miami RedHawks get vote

1️⃣ @GeorgiaFootball

2️⃣ @OhioStateFB

3️⃣ @oregonfootball

4️⃣ @TexasFootball

5️⃣ @AlabamaFTBL



Amid major conference realignment and a bigger playoff field, the 2024 football season is going to reflect a lot of change.https://t.co/hQNJMwskGR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2024

Oregon is third, meaning the other 40 percent belongs to the new Big Ten.

The Buckeyes got seven first place votes while Texas got one and defending national champion Michigan got one.

The other 46 all went to the Bulldogs, who won the national title in 2021 and ‘22 before a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game cost them a shot at a third.

Mississippi is No. 6 followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State with Florida State rounding out the top 10.

With USC 23rd and Iowa 25th, the Big Ten has six preseason top 25 teams while the SEC has eight.

Washington just missed the top 25 despite losing nearly every starter from the team that lost to Michigan in the National Championship Game in January.

Wisconsin, Maryland and Nebraska also received votes from the panel that includes Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin.

Martin’s RedHawks, who are the defending MAC champions, also received one vote in the poll.