Ohio State-Nebraska kickoff time good news for trick-or-treaters

The news the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers, who are 5-1 and just missed being ranked in the top 25 this week, will play an early game is likely to be welcomed by football fans where Beggars Night is set for the Saturday ahead before Halloween.

While most of the cities, towns and counties in the area are set to have trick or treat on Oct. 31, which falls on a Thursday this year, Clark County is among the exceptions.

The Buckeyes are off this weekend after suffering their first loss Saturday night at Oregon.

The Ducks’ 32-31 victory elevated them to No. 2 in the nation while Ohio State slid two spots to No. 4.

Texas remains No. 1 this week with Penn State coming in at No. 3 after rallying to beat USC in overtime Saturday.

Nebraska plays host to Indiana, a surprise unbeaten team ranked 16th this week, on Saturday.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers have not played since 2021, a 26-17 Ohio State win in Lincoln.

Nebraska last played at Ohio State in 2020 when the Buckeyes won 52-17 in the opener of the truncated 2020 campaign.

Ohio State is 9-1 all-time against the Cornhuskers, losing only a 34-27 contest in Lincoln in 2011.