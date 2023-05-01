Ohio State mourns sudden passing of long-time Ohio Stadium public address announcer

Ohio Stadium lost its voice Sunday with the unexpected passing of Bob Kennedy.
The athletics department announced the 59-year-old Kennedy was found dead at his home after local authorities performed a wellness check Sunday.
He was scheduled to announce Ohio State’s home baseball game against Illinois, but someone was sent to his home when he did not show up for work.
“Bob had a big heart and he loved his Buckeyes,” Ohio State sports information director Jerry Emig said in a statement. “And he loved his PA jobs. He was a true professional at his craft and a friend to us all. He knew the local media, our administrators, coaches and student-athletes, and he certainly knew the histories well of many Ohio State sports, and he loved to talk about them.”
Kennedy, who was a gregarious and friendly presence in the press box, called games at Ohio State for 23 years, including the last 20 as the public address announcer for football at Ohio Stadium.
The Otterbein University grad worked many other Ohio State sports, including baseball, soccer, field hockey and volleyball while also regularly filling in for men’s basketball and hockey.
He could also be heard calling Columbus Clippers Triple-A baseball games, Otterbein athletics and on the air at WDLR in Delaware, Ohio.
