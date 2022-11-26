Ohio State-Michigan: Who is in, who is out for The Game?

The Ohio State backfield should be in pretty good shape to start The Game against Michigan on Saturday.
The school announced Saturday morning TreVeyon Henderson will not play against the Wolverines, but Miyan Williams is available.
That pair share top bill in the backfield as each has fought injuries for much of the season.
Williams missed last week’s win at Maryland with what looked like an ankle injury suffered the week before.
Henderson returned from a two-game absence and caught a touchdown pass early against the Terrapins but finished the game on the sideline in a walking boot.
True freshman Dallan Hayden stepped in each time and ran for over 100 yards, so the Buckeyes should have a formidable one-two punch on the ground against the Wolverines, who have a handful of players whose status is uncertain, including star running back Blake Corum.
Matt Jones, Ohio State’s starting right guard, is a game-time decision after he left last week’s game with a lower leg injury. He has been playing banged up much of the season and could be replaced by Enokk Vimahi or Josh Fryar if he is unable to go Saturday.
About the Author