Ohio State head baseball coach resigns after 2 seasons

His teams had a 21-27 mark in Big Ten play and finished 11th and seventh in conference play.

Not long before the announcement, D1Baseball.com reported Mosiello was set to return to TCU as an assistant coach and hitting instructor.

🚨BREAKING: @OhioStateBASE head coach Bill Mosiello is leaving after two seasons with the program to return to @TCU_Baseball as the top assistant and hitting caoch, @d1baseball has learned. That's outstanding news for the #Frogs after TJ Bruce's departure. #TCU pic.twitter.com/LdtxJWyfl8 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 14, 2024

“We want to thank Bill for his time as a Buckeye and wish him well with his new adventures,” Shaun Richard, an associate director of athletics at Ohio State, said in a statement from the university.

Mosiello, 59, previously was on the staff of the Horned Frogs from 2014-22 before he accepted the Ohio State head job, replacing Springfield native Greg Beals.

Beals was fired after going 345-288-1 in 12 seasons at Ohio State. He took the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament three times, but overall the program has fallen on hard times since the latter years of the two-decade tenure of College Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Todd.

Ohio State won the College World Series in 1966, something no team from traditional Big Ten has done since.

The Buckeyes have two Big Ten championships since 2000, though they have six conference tournament titles.

Ohio State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and has only three appearances since 2010 after qualifying 13 times from 1991-2009.

Miamisburg native Blaine Wynk posted a team-best 3.38 ERA for the Buckeyes this season as a sophomore right-hander while sophomore catcher Matthew Graveline of Centerville his .281 with 21 extra-base hits. He was second on the team with 14 doubles and hit five home runs.