Ohio State Football: 4-star QB from Georgia picks Buckeyes

13 minutes ago

Ohio State got has its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.

Again.

Four months after losing No. 1-ranked signal-caller Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes received a verbal commitment from Air Noland, a four-star prospect from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga.

The 6-3, 195-pound Noland is ranked No. 8 in the nation at his position and No. 84 overall in 247Sports Composite rankings.

He joins a class ranked fourth in the country and already including a pair of five-star receivers (Jeremiah Smith of Hollywood, Fla., and Mylan Graham of New Haven, Ind.).

Noland is the first player from Georgia to join this class, but Ohio State has signed nine players from the Peach State since 2015.

That also includes Jelani Thurman, a four-star recruit from Noland’s high school who signed last December and has turned heads this spring at Ohio State.

Raiola originally committed to Ohio State last May but announced in early December he was re-opening his recruitment.

He remains open as of this writing with Georgia and Nebraska among the schools he is reportedly considering.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

