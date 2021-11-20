Ohio State buries Michigan State with near-perfect first half

But the Buckeyes were just getting started.

Stroud found Julian Fleming for a 4-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then Miyan Williams scored from a yard out to make it 35-0 with 10:02 left in the half.

Three minutes later, Stroud and Wilson hooked up again for a 12-yard score against a Michigan State defense that did not offer much resistance.

With 1:37 left in the first half, Stroud found Jaxon Smith-Njigba all alone in the end zone for a 5-yard score that made it 49-0.

Like the offense overall, Stroud was nearly perfect in the first half. He completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns.

Michigan State gained 116 total yards in the first half and advanced into Ohio State territory once. The Spartans’ second drive covered 55 yards, but they came up empty when Matt Coghlan missed a 46-yard field goal.