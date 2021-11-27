springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State Buckeyes: Who is out for the Michigan game?

Akron receiver Konata Mumpfield, right, cuts upfield after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Akron receiver Konata Mumpfield, right, cuts upfield after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Sevyn Banks defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By Marcus Hartman
45 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Ohio State will face Michigan without one of its regular cornerbacks.

Sevyn Banks, who has started six games at cornerback and splits time with Cam Brown opposite Denzel Burke, is unavailable according to the status report published by the university Saturday morning.

Emeka Egbuka, a true freshman receiver who is Ohio State’s top kick returner, is available after missing last week’s win over Michigan State.

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, reserve defensive back Demario McCall, reserve tight end Gee Scott Jr. and reserve running back Master Teague are also out.

A senior from Orlando, Banks has eight tackles and one pass break-up this season.

