Ohio State Buckeyes: Top receiver game-time decision for Arkansas State game

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By
7 minutes ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud may get his top target back for the Buckeyes’ second game of the season.

Or he might not.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a game-time decision for the noon kickoff against Arkansas State on Saturday.

He left last week’s win over Notre Dame with a hamstring issue that head coach Ryan Day said is not expected to be a long-term injury.

Fellow junior receiver Julian Fleming, who has had shoulder issues throughout his career, is also a game-time decision. That was also the case last week when he ended up not playing.

While Smith-Njigba is among the top receivers in the country, Fleming would be in Ohio State’s top four if healthy, but the Buckeyes have enviable depth at the position.

Emeka Egbuka caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown last week while Marvin Harrison Jr. made five grabs for 56 yards, but the game-winning touchdown went to senior Xavier Johnson, a former walk-on seeing his first extensive time with the No. 1 offense.

Senior receiver and captain Kam Babb, second-year cornerback Jordan Hancock, senior defensive back Lloyd McFarquhar, redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor and sophomore linebacker Mitchell Melton are all listed as unavailable.

Pryor and Melton are out for the season with knee injuries.

