Ohio State Buckeyes: Stover wants to bring defensive mindset to OSU offense

If Ohio State football wants to get more physical this season, moving a linebacker to offense could help.
It just so happens that is something that has taken place.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson discussed at length Cade Stover returning to tight end after finishing last year on defense and continuing to practice at linebacker at the start of spring practice, but Stover got his first chance to give his version of the events later in the week.
“I’m just a ballplayer,” Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2018 said. “I just want to play ball.
“They’ve turned me loose over here and the last three days I’ve been over here have already been night and day.”
The 6-5, 260-pounder started out at linebacker then moved to defensive end early in his time at Ohio State. He moved to tight end in his second year and looked promising there last season, but he admitted defense is his first love.
“I had a good time on defense. I love playing defense,” he said. “I’m just trying to bring what I did on defense over here to the offense and so far it’s been good. I’m a lot happier.”
Although he has changed sides of the ball again, Stover said he is not leaving that defensive minset
“You’re just trying to maul people, really,” Stover said. “You’re just trying to flat out just put him on his back. It’s like you’re in a street fight. You’re trying to put whatever opponent you have on his back.”
