Ohio State Buckeyes: Skydiving event to raise money for ALS research

Kolb will be among those skydiving Sunday at Skydive Greene County, and anyone else who wants to take the plunge may do so.

A box lunch is included in the price of a tandem skydive, and Kolb and White are scheduled to speak about the latest in ALS research during lunch.

Those who do not wish to jump are welcome to watch as well as interact with a some of White’s former NFL and OSU teammates.

Former NFL teammates of White including Sanders and Bennie Blades are scheduled to be part of the event along with Byars, a Dayton native and local radio personality, and other fellow former Buckeyes John Wooldridge, Vince Workman and Tito Paul.

To register for the event, contact Skydive Greene County at 937-372-0700.

Donations may be made online at www.giveto.osu.edu by searching ALS fund number 316015.

Alternatively, checks may be sent to The Ohio State University Foundation with a note in the memo line for ALS Fund 316015 and sent to P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio, 43218-3112.