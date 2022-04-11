Ohio State football: Buckeyes head coach remembers Dwayne Haskins

Day, who was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during Haskins’ one season as Ohio State’s starter, said the members of the current team who shared a locker room with Haskins were crushed to learn of his passing, and they were still processing it Monday when he met with them.

The team plans a tribute of some sort Saturday when it holds the annual Scarlet and Gray Game at Ohio Stadium, but Day said specifics of that had not been determined yet.

“He had a major impact on this whole thing,” Day said.