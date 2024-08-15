Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day names starting quarterback

By this point, the news had become somewhat expected as Howard looked sharp in early practices that were open to the media and Day praised him for progress since the spring.

“When you take the aggregate of all the numbers, Will graded out significantly ahead of the other guys in the team work,” Day said.

“Devin right now would be the number two. Now we still have a big scrimmage on Saturday, so these guys are going to continue to work.”

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Howard played in 34 games at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State in January.

he threw for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns with 25 interceptions for the Wildcats and ran for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.

That versatility is something Day has indicated he intends to utilize no matter who is taking the snaps for the Buckeyes this season.

Howard’s experience also was a key factor in the decision, particularly once he was able to get a firm grasp on the offense after spring ball.

“Will has really taken a command of the offense,” Day said. “I believe you feel him in the huddle. You feel his experience.

“I think he did a really good job of changing his body in the offseason. So he’s become a threat both with his legs and with his arm. And the more he understands what he’s doing out there, he’s really executing very well.”

Brown is a third-year sophomore who was the backup to Kyle McCord last season after losing the competition to replace C.J. Stroud.

For the first time, Day said Thursday he felt Brown would prevail over McCord at this time in the 2023 preseason before McCord made a late push to surpass him.

More of a pure pocket passer, McCord started all 12 regular season games before entering the transfer portal. He ultimately landed at Syracuse.

“Devin has shown the ability to do just about everything we asked him to do,” Day said. “It’s the consistency part and taking care of the football part that he’s just got to make sure that he does a great job of moving forward.”

Day said Sayin, a true freshman who transferred to Ohio State in January after initially enrolling at Alabama, is also in the mix for the backup job.

“He has a tremendous ability to locate the football,” Day said. “The ball comes out quick. His mind moves quick. You guys have all seen the talent. The thing for Julian is just getting more and more reps.”

The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to open the season Aug. 31 at home against Akron.