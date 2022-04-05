Ohio State Buckeyes: Pair of defensive backs leaving program

He was recruited as a cornerback, but new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he was working at nickel recently.

Explore Knowles sheds light on new position in OSU defense

The new scheme has five starting defensive backs, but a glut of scholarship players still exists on the roster and the men who recruited them — Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes — have moved on to other jobs.

Ronnie Hickman, who led the Buckeyes with 100 tackles last season, figures to start at boundary safety or free safety while Tanner McCalister is the early favorite to take over at nickel. McAlister played that position for Knowles at Oklahoma State last season.

Proctor could reclaim the free safety role or become the team’s boundary safety, which is known as the “Bandit” and involves more run support responsibilities than it did in the previous scheme.

Kourt Williams, who had 27 tackles in 10 games last season as a sophomore, is also a candidate to play the Bandit. Coaches past and present have raved about his approach to the game, but Williams is built more like a linebacker at 6-1, 220. Knowles said his ability to match up with receivers in coverage could be a concern.

Knowles and head coach Ryan Day both said they would like to see Proctor in the new defense if he can get healthy.

Ohio State returns two starters at cornerback in sophomore Denzel Burke and Cam Brown while redshirt freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and Jyaire Brown, a true freshman early enrollee fro Lakota West, are also among those in the mix.