Ohio State Buckeyes: New York Jets pick Garrett Wilson in NFL Draft

Wilson was the second receiver drafted Thursday night after the Atlanta Falcons picked Drake London out of USC with the No. 8 pick.

At least one Ohio State receiver has been drafted in five of the last seven drafts, including two each in 2015, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘19.

Explore 5 things to know about Ohio State in the 2022 NFL Draft

Wilson is the 10th Buckeye receiver drafted in that time and 21st since 2000.

He became the 45th receiver from Ohio State drafted in the common era, which began in 1967.

Ohio State’s other common era first-round receivers are Wilson’s teammate Chris Olave, Joey Galloway, Terry Glenn, David Boston, Michael Jenkins, Santonio Holmes, Gonzalez and Ginn.

That impressive group that does not even include Paul Warfield, who was primarily a halfback at Ohio State but went to the Browns with the No. 11 pick in 1964 and became a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Since Ginn and Gonzalez went in the first round in 2007, 12 Ohio State receivers were drafted, including five in the second round.