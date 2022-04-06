Ohio State football: New coach contract information released

Head coach Ryan Day’s total compensation will be $7.6 million this season.

Full contracts were also released for new assistants Justin Frye, Perry Eliano and Tim Walton along with new deals for Wilson, Johnson and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

Frye, the offensive line coach who has the title associate head coach for offense, has a base salary of $800,000.

Eliano, who is the new safeties coach, will make $500,000 before bonuses this year, while secondary and cornerbacks coach Walton will make $700,000.

Dennis, whose initial two-year contract was up, signed a new two-year pact that includes a raise from $300,000 to $400,000.

While Wilson and Dennis both signed new two-year contracts to keep them in Columbus this season and next, Johnson got a new one-year deal at his same salary.

Johnson and special teams coach Parker Fleming, who was promoted to that role last year, are the only on-field assistants whose contracts do not run through Jan. 2024.

Total salaries for the Ohio State assistants are set to be $8,833,000 this year after totaling $7,651 in 2021.