Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. still mulling NFL Draft decision

Explore Quarterback a question mark at Ohio State after starter opts to transfer

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, he was a four-star prospect coming out of Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep three years ago.

He was the 14th-ranked receiver in his class but has far outperformed those expectations already.

A finalist for the Heisman Trophy (nation’s most outstanding player) and the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver), Harrison has already been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and receiver of the year after catching 14 touchdown passes and averaging 100.9 yards receiving per games.

With 1,210 yards receiving, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is already the first Ohio State player to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Harrison is sixth all-time at Ohio State in receiving yards (2,613) and receptions (155) while ranking third in touchdown catches (31).

No Buckeye has more than his 15 games with at least 100 yards receiving, and last year he became the first Buckeye receiver to be a unanimous All-American.

He is expected to be taken in the top 10 of the 2024 draft if he does declare.