Ohio State Buckeyes: Long-time staffer receives promotion

Tony Alford has been promoted to run game coordinator for Ohio State football.
The 53-year-old Alford has been the running backs coach for the Buckeyes since 2015 and is the longest-tenured member of head coach Ryan Day’s staff.
He also has the title of assistant head coach.
“Tony has continually mentored and produced tough, reliable and productive running backs for the Buckeyes,” Day said in a release. “He has a terrific understanding of how to get his student-athletes to perform at a high rate of competitiveness, and I’m really pleased to promote him to run game coordinator.”
An Akron native who played running back for former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce at Colorado State, Alford has had a 1,000-yard back every season since coming to Columbus with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when Trey Sermon ran for 877 yards in just eight games.
Ohio State also announced Matt Guerrieri has joined the staff as a senior analyst and advisor.
