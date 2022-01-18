Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Long-time staffer receives promotion

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford talks rotation philosophy

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
22 minutes ago

Tony Alford has been promoted to run game coordinator for Ohio State football.

The 53-year-old Alford has been the running backs coach for the Buckeyes since 2015 and is the longest-tenured member of head coach Ryan Day’s staff.

ExploreSeveral games moved in revised 2022 schedule

He also has the title of assistant head coach.

“Tony has continually mentored and produced tough, reliable and productive running backs for the Buckeyes,” Day said in a release. “He has a terrific understanding of how to get his student-athletes to perform at a high rate of competitiveness, and I’m really pleased to promote him to run game coordinator.”

An Akron native who played running back for former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce at Colorado State, Alford has had a 1,000-yard back every season since coming to Columbus with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when Trey Sermon ran for 877 yards in just eight games.

Ohio State also announced Matt Guerrieri has joined the staff as a senior analyst and advisor.

In Other News
1
Wayne’s Lawrent Rice names top eight potential college destinations
2
Bengals’ defense banged up heading into matchup vs. top-seeded Titans
3
NFL Playoffs: Bengals to face Titans on Saturday
4
Two Springfield grads find new homes in college football
5
Bengals savor playoff victory

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top