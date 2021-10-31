Ohio State Buckeyes: Late scores give Buckeyes halftime lead over Penn State

It included a 15-yard pass interference flag and ended when C.J. Stroud scrambled and tossed one deep for Chris Olave, who was able to run under it in the end zone for a 38-yard score that put Ohio State on top 10-7 with 3:48 left in the half.

Penn State got the ball back and began what looked like another scoring march, but it came to a screeching halt when Tyreke Smith got to Clifford and forced a fumble Jerron Cage picked up and returned 57 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

Penn State got the ball back and drove with 2:24 on the clock and drove 46 yards for a 47-yard field goal by Jordan Strout as time ran out.