Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West grad transferring to LSU

Lakota West grad Jyaire Brown is headed south to continue his college career.

The cornerback announced Thursday night he is transferring to LSU after two years at Ohio State.

That will be a homecoming for Brown, who still lists his hometown as New Orleans despite finishing high school in Ohio.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Brown was a four-star recruit two years ago and played in 10 games as a true freshman for the Buckeyes.

He was pressed into starting duty against Wisconsin because of injuries and ended up playing 197 defensive snaps in 2022, the most of any member of his signing class.

This season Brown played in four games and made one tackle, meaning he preserved a year off eligibility.

He worked both at outside cornerback and nickel but spent some time battling injuries and was passed on the depth chart by true freshman Jermaine Mathews Jr.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

