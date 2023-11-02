Ohio State Buckeyes: Kyle McCord shares health update

COLUMBUS — Kyle McCord gave himself a clean bill of health this week as Ohio State prepares to face Rutgers.

“It’s not ideal, but I think just powering through it and pushing through the pain,” the quarterback said of dealing with an ankle injury. “I think the biggest thing is learning how to play with it, and I think it’s been getting better every single week.”

He said he first got hurt Sept. 24 when the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame.

It had been improving until Saturday night at Wisconsin, where a defender landed on his lower legs at the end of a third down scramble in the third quarter.

“Honestly coming out of the game I thought it would hurt worse than it does now,” McCord said Wednesday night. “I feel pretty good now.”

Though he appeared to be hobbling significantly, McCord said he never considered checking himself out of a game in which the Buckeyes were clinging to a one-score game and eventually won 24-10.

Now he’s looking forward to his first start in SHI Stadium, where the Mt. Laurel, N.J. native said he attended many games while growing up.

“To see it all come full circle, especially playing at Rutgers is going to be fun with lots of family and friends there,” he said.