Ohio State Buckeyes: Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play in Peach Bowl

1 hour ago

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is done playing Ohio State football.

The school announced Monday the star receiver will not play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia but continue to rehab a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the first game of the season and limited him to three games.

Smith-Njigba plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after three years at Ohio State.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a release. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus on and off the field in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

Smith-Njigba broke the Ohio State records for receptions and receiving yards last season with 95 and 1,606, respectively.

That included a 347-yard day against Utah in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

