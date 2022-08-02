Ohio State Buckeyes: Holtmann expects Wright State transfer to need time to acclimate

“Most coaches will tell you that on these trips that it’s the practices that are most valuable,” Holtmann said. “Coaches can script who they play, and I’ve had a coach tell me, ‘I want to play two teams that we’re definitely going to beat so our team has great confidence.’ I’m not concerned about that. We’ll just play who we play and go from there.”

What sorts of roles McNeil, who averaged 12.2 points per game and shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range last season, and Holden will carve out remains to be seen as Holtmann also welcomes in what’s widely considered his best recruiting class since replacing Thad Matta as head coach five years ago.

Holden averaged 20.1 points per game last season for the Horizon League Tournament champions, and Holtmann said he expects him to need some time to get acclimated to a different level of competition.

“Tanner’s been good,” he said. “I think Tanner is going to continue to adjust to the length and speed of the game. We’re excited about his continued growth. I think there’ll be some transition elements for him for sure here.”

Holtmann praised McNeil for providing some guidance and leadership as one of the older players in the guys this summer.