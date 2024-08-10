Ohio State Buckeyes: Henderson, Judkins embracing chance to work together

Explore 3 takeaways from Chip Kelly

Henderson already has 2,745 rushing hards in three seasons at Ohio State, where the Buckeyes have utilized both zone and gap blocking schemes at various times.

He neglected to identify what Kelly has changed — “Shoot, we’ll see on Saturdays” — was the most he would offer, but Henderson made clear he likes what Kelly has brought from UCLA, where the Bruins ran more power schemes than Ohio State has recently.

Judkins, who ran for 2,725 yards and was All-SEC the past two seasons at Mississippi, actually transferred to Ohio State before Kelly was hired to be the new offensive coordinator, but he also likes what he has seen so far because he anticipates being more than just a runner.

“Definitely, and that’s why I love Chip Kelly’s offense,” Judkins said. “Just being able to be super versatile in the backfield and be able to do anything. That was one of the reasons why I was super excited to see his when he first came here.

“I think definitely that’s something that’s in my bag. I go out there, you can line me up anywhere on the field. You can run from the slot, backfield — it doesn’t matter.”

There is still only one ball, but both backs said they are not worried about sharing carries, particularly with as many as 17 games on the docket between the end of August and late January when the National Championship Game is held in Atlanta.

“My job is to come in and run the football and just be the best teammate that I can be to my teammates and support my team overall,” Judkins said. “I don’t really focus on how many carries I get or, you know, things like that. I just come in and just do my job.”

Henderson, who shared the backfield with Miyan Williams and others the past three seasons at Ohio State, also expressed no concerns about workload.

“It will be really good,” he said. “Definitely a longer season, a lot more wear and tear, so being able to share that with Quinshon, he’s such a great back and so talented. He’s gonna be a huge part of this offense and helping us win games.”

He also said the pair of developed a great chemistry since spring.

“I’m just so thankful that God has brought him here,” Henderson said. “We’ve both been helping each other, sharpening each other. The big thing is just God has been helping me to love him. However I can encourage him along the way, I’m willing to do so.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity this year just to become more close with him and build that brotherhood and friendship.”