Ohio State Buckeyes: Harrison proud to be Heisman Trophy finalist

The other finalists are all quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels of LSU, Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

Harrison is the sixth finalist from Ohio State in the five years, joining quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins Jr., Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud (twice) and Chase Young. Haskins, Fields and Stroud are all quarterbacks while Young is a defensive end.

“The greats of college football are always remembered for winning the Heisman Trophy, even some who didn’t win the trophy but were finalists,” Harrison said.

Ohio State is tied with USC, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the most Heisman Trophy wins with seven.

Previous Ohio State winners are all running backs (Les Horvath, Vic Janowicz, Howard “Hoppalong” Cassady, Archie Griffin and Eddie George) with the exception of Troy Smith, a quarterback.

The 89th Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. It will take place at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.