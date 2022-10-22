Ohio State Buckeyes: Full offense available for Iowa contest

The only starter listed unavailable by the school prior to kickoff is Cam Brown, a senior cornerback who has been in and out of the lineup with an unidentified injury this season.

Explore Clash of styles on tap for Saturday

Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been limited to action in parts of two games because of a hamstring injury, is available, although multiple times this season players have been listed as available but seen little or no action.