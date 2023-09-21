Ohio State Buckeyes: Day happy with health of team heading to Notre Dame

Josh Proctor was questionable for Ohio State’s Week 2 win over Youngstown State and did not play.

Lathan Ransom was questionable last week when the Buckeyes took on Western Kentucky, and he started and played the whole game alongside Proctor.

Both senior safeties should be ready to go when the Buckeyes face Notre Dame on Saturday night, and that makes head coach Ryan Day happy.

“Huge,” Day said Thursday afternoon. “Huge. I was thinking about this morning if you think about our defense and where they are in terms of experience going into this type of environment, this is not new for our guys when you kind of go through everybody on the defense. Lathan and Proc are are two guys that have played a lot of football, they’ve played in big games, so they know what this environment’s gonna to be like.”

Here is a summary of the rest of Day’s final mass interview before his team heads to South Bend to take on the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish: