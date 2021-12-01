Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud picks up 3 major Big Ten awards

Joining Stroud on the All-Big Ten First Team offense are offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere along with receiver Chris Olave (coaches only).

Receiver Garrett Wilson, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. (coaches) and Dawand Jones (media) made the second team while receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a unanimous third-team pick.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert received honorable mention from the media and coaches while offensive linemen Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler earned honorable mention from the media.

Olave, Munford and Wilson were all first-teamers last year.

Fairfield graduate Erick All, a tight end at Michigan, received honorable mention all-conference from both the coaches and media this season. He is second on the Wolverines with 32 catches for 331 yards.