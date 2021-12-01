Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud picks up 3 major Big Ten awards

C.J. Stroud’s sensational season was rewarded in multiple manners Wednesday by the Big Ten.
The Ohio State quarterback was picked the 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and named the league’s top quarterback and freshman.
The Big Ten Quarterback of the Year has come from Ohio State six seasons in a row and eight of the last nine years, a stretch that started with Braxton Miller and also includes J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields. (Fields, Miller and Barrett all won the award multiple times.)
Ohio State has had the offensive player of the year four years in a row and seven times since 2012 while Stroud is the 10th Buckeye to be named the league’s top freshman.
The latter award has been around longer and gone to a greater variety of players — running backs Robert Smith (1990), Maurice Clarett (2002) and Mike Weber (2016), quarterbacks Miller (2011), Barrett (2014) and Terrelle Pryor (2008), linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer (1996) and offensive linemen Korey Stringer (1992) and Orlando Pace (1994).
Joining Stroud on the All-Big Ten First Team offense are offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere along with receiver Chris Olave (coaches only).
Receiver Garrett Wilson, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. (coaches) and Dawand Jones (media) made the second team while receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a unanimous third-team pick.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert received honorable mention from the media and coaches while offensive linemen Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler earned honorable mention from the media.
Olave, Munford and Wilson were all first-teamers last year.
Fairfield graduate Erick All, a tight end at Michigan, received honorable mention all-conference from both the coaches and media this season. He is second on the Wolverines with 32 catches for 331 yards.
