Ohio State Buckeyes: C.J. Stroud picked second overall in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans chose Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Stroud is Ohio State’s third first-round quarterback in five years and the highest ever Buckeye signal-caller to be picked.
Dwayne Haskins was the No. 15 pick in 2019, and Justin Fields went to the Bears with the No. 11 pick two years later.
Prior to that, Ohio State had only had two first-round quarterbacks: Don Scott (ninth to the Bears in 1941) and Art Schlichter (fourth to the Colts in 1982).
Carolina used the No. 1 overall pick on Bryce Young, a quarterback from Alabama.
