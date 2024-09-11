Ohio State football: Alter grad Hicks still trying to carve out full-time starting role for Buckeyes

Explore Top local high school performances of Week 3

Hicks verbally committed to Ohio State in the spring of 2020, served as one of the lead recruiters for a top five class and signed in December 2021 with high expectations to become a contributor for the Buckeyes, perhaps early.

He is still looking to carve out a full-time starting role for the first time, however, as Hicks finds himself in a suddenly crowded picture at linebacker.

Since Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers finished their senior seasons in January, Hicks had hoped to join fifth-year senior Cody Simon in the starting lineup.

But Sonny Styles, also a five-star junior like Hicks, moved from safety to linebacker in the spring, and sophomore Arvell Reese impressed the coaches enough to move into the conversation for playing time this season.

Where does that leave Hicks?

Still at linebacker, at least for now, but head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles both acknowledged moving closer to the line of scrimmage could be in his future.

“We need to find a consistency there that we believe that he can do at linebacker and although we have a few guys already, he needs to be part of that group because if you’re playing with three linebackers in the game, all it takes is one injury and you’re right in the middle of it,” Day said Tuesday. “And we know this is a long season, so he has to improve. He’s got to continue to grow. We’ve seen him do it. We know that he can do it — it’s just the consistency part of it. So we believe in C.J. in a big way and so I know (linebackers coach James Laurinaitis) and everybody in that room is trying to get him there because we want and need him to play linebacker.”

Currently listed at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, Hicks did a little bit of everything at Alter — except play inside linebacker (or tackle). Aside from returning punts and getting snaps at receiver and running back, Hicks started out as a cornerback and played both deep and box safety as well as rushing from the edge at times.

That last skill has been identified as one the coaching staff could exploit, but there is a glut of veterans at defensive end this year thanks to the somewhat surprising decisions of Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau to return for their senior seasons.

While they are starting for a third year, defensive line coach Larry Johnson has worked to get more snaps for juniors Mitchell Melton, Kenyatta Jackson and Caden Curry in the first two games than he did last season, a practice that is expected to continue all year.

Because he has been described as one of the team’s best blitzers, Hicks has been considered a candidate for the hybrid “Jack” role in Knowles defense, but that seems to have been shelved for another year.

“We’re so talented on the edge right now, and our depth is so good that it’s not something that we need to do right now, but if something comes up it’s always a possibility,” Knowles said.

The coach has consistently had good things to say about Hicks going back to his freshman season, and that continued Tuesday.

“C.J. is still developing very well, and he’s considered very much a part of that mix with those guys at linebacker, but I’ve said it before — it’s always in the back of my mind because I think he has those gifts and tools to be able to do something like (rush the passer),” Knowles said. “It’s nothing we’ve really discussed (this year), but it’s always there for me because I know it may come into play at some point. You would have to maybe experience some depth issues in other places.”