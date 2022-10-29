Ohio State Buckeyes: 2 starters out for Penn State tilt

The junior receiver who set Ohio State single-game and single-season receiving records last season has only played in three games as a result of a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opener against Notre Dame.

He returned from a three-game absence last week against Iowa and caught one pass for seven yards but did not play much in the second half. The Texas native has five catches for 43 yards this season after catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season.