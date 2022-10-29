springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State Buckeyes: 2 starters out for Penn State tilt

Sports
By
Updated 53 minutes ago

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out again Saturday as Ohio State takes on Penn State.

The junior receiver who set Ohio State single-game and single-season receiving records last season has only played in three games as a result of a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opener against Notre Dame.

He returned from a three-game absence last week against Iowa and caught one pass for seven yards but did not play much in the second half. The Texas native has five catches for 43 yards this season after catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day explained his early exit last week as planned because Smith-Njigba was on a limited play count, and he did not rule him out during the week.

Sophomores Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have played larger roles with Smith-Njigba sidelined, tallying 735 and 598 yards receiving respectively.

Cornerback Cam Brown is also out for the fourth time this season with an injury that has not been identified publicly. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson has been playing in his place when he can’t go.

No. 1 long snapper Bradley Robinson is also out after suffering an injury last week against the Hawkeyes.

Also unavailable are Omari Abor, Kam Babb, Caleb Burton, TC Coffey, Corban Cleveland, Lloyd McFarquhar, Mitchell Melton, Teradja Mitchell, Jalen Pace, Evan Pryor, Joe Royer and Kourt Williams.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

