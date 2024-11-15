Ohio State at Northwestern: What to know about Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Ill.

TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 65-154-1, last losing to the Wildcats in 2004. That was a double-overtime 33-27 upset at Ryan Field and Northwestern’s only win against Ohio State since 1971.

Last meeting: C.J. Stroud threw for only 76 yards but had 79 yards rushing as Ohio State won 21-7 in near-30mMPH winds at Ryan Field in Evanston in 2022.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 64-9 overall and 44-4 in the Big Ten in six seasons, all at Ohio State. David Braun is 12-10 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten in two seasons at Northwestern.

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes have allowed 30 points total the last three weeks after giving up 32 to Oregon in an early October loss…Will Howard has posted a completion percentage of 80 or better five times this season, setting Ohio State record for a season tying the career record (C.J. Stroud)… Ohio State leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, total defense, third down defense, red zone offense and red zone defense… According to the Ohio State sports information department, no members of the Ohio State startling lineup root for the Reds or Guardians… Sr. DE J.T. Tuimoloau has had a tackle for loss in seven consecutive games.

Northwestern notes: The Wildcats are third in the Big Ten and 15th nationally in red zone defense (73%)… Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in run defense… They are last in the Big Ten in scoring offense, total offense and third down conversions on offense… Northwestern has 14 players from Ohio, including Northmont grads Jaiden Cameron and Nigel Glover and Joshua Fussell of Lakota West… Joseph Himon II leads the Big Ten in kickoff return average at 26.9 yards… Northwestern has forced a turnover in 14 of its last 16 games, and is tied for fifth in the Big Ten with 35 takeaways over the last two seasons… During that stretch the Wildcats have recovered 15 fumbles, the second most in the conference behind Penn State (16)… Northwestern has blocked kicks three kicks, tied for the Big Ten lead… The Wildcats have not played in Columbus since 2016.

Quoted: Braun on facing the Ohio State passing game: “We’re really proud of the development that we’ve seen in that room, the depth that’s been created in that room. Some young guys like Josh Fussell really, really stepping up, but we’re gonna have to prepare not only with an understanding that we’re gonna have to force these guys to process post-snap. We’re gonna have to do a great job of staying on top of routes. We’re gonna have to do a great job of affecting the quarterback.”

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Northwestern 7

Next week: Ohio State will return home to play host to Indiana at noon next Saturday. Northwestern will play at Michigan at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday.