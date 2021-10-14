Northwestern girls tennis trio seeking state berths

Yeager fell to Tippecanoe sophomore Mia Tobias 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals, but beat Tippecanoe’s Ellie Waibel 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Now, they’re hoping to win two matches at districts to make it to the state tournament.

Leah Fraker and Errett will play the senior duo of Morgan Dean and Maria Ely from Chaminade-Julienne in the first round. The Warriors team beat the C-J team at a tournament earlier this season. Yeager will play junior Sohana Thompson of Cincinnati Seven Hills.

“They’ve got to play like I know they can,” Kevin Fraker said. “They’re definitely capable and they’re confident. They’re not like deer in headlights. They know they can compete with anyone if they play their best.”

The Warriors return all but two players from this year’s squad, which won its third straight Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division title.

“We’re going to be a very strong team again next year,” Kevin Fraker said. “The girls say they’re going to do as much work this offseason as they have in the past. We’ve got a large crew of freshmen and a couple sophomores who are working hard and see themselves working into the varsity lineup. It’s going to be kind of wide open as to who makes the most progress between this year and next year.”

In Division I, Tecumseh singles player junior Olivia Walrath advanced to the district tournament for the third straight season. She beat Northmont freshman Lily Braswell 6-2, 6-4 to finish third at the Troy sectional.

Girls soccer

Greenon senior Hallie Gilley and freshman Sarah Riley each scored goals as the Knights beat Division III 11th-ranked Fairbanks 2-1 on Tuesday night to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Heritage Conference title, its first championship since winning the CBC Mad River Division in 2016.

The Knights (12-0, 7-0 OHC) can win the title outright with a victory at Greeneview (11-4, 6-1 OHC).

Volleyball

Southeastern beat Greeneview 25-16, 25-7, 25-22 on Tuesday for its 10th straight victory.

The Trojans (18-3, 13-2 OHC) won the OHC South Division title this fall, their first since 2016.

Boys golf

Catholic Central High School senior Jack Bramel shot a 78 at the D-III district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club on Oct. 7, tying for sixth place overall.

Bramel, a four-time district qualifier at OHC South Division player of the year, finished two strokes shy of qualifying for the D-III state tournament.

Girls golf

Southeastern High School junior Hope Manning shot an 80 at the D-II District Tournament at PipeStone Golf Course on Oct. 6, placing sixth overall.

Manning, the OHC Player of the Year, fell four strokes shy of qualifying for the D-II state tournament.