Northeastern falls at Coldwater; Greeneview, WL-S advance

The Jets finished the season 7-5.

Greeneview 28, Lima Bath 23: Trailing 17-7 at the half, the Rams scored 21 straight points to beat from the Wildcats in a D-V, Region 20 quarterfinal game.

Rams senior quarterback Alex Horney rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as Greeneview advanced to the third round for the first time in school history.

Greeneview senior Chase Walker scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

Horney scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The Rams advanced to face Indian Lake (10-2) in a Region 20 semifinal game next week at a site to be determined.

West Liberty-Salem 62, Miami East 28: Tigers senior quarterback Nick Shifflet had five total TDs — three through the air and two on the ground — as West Liberty-Salem pounded the Vikings.

Shifflet had 435 total yards, including 271 passing and 165 on the ground. Tigers senior Josh Wilcoxon ran for two scores and senior Josiah Stidham ran for another as West Liberty-Salem (10-1) won their eighth straight game.

Tigers senior Jack Bahan caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs, senior Taran Logwood caught another TD pass and senior Jacob Evans returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD.

The Tigers advanced to face Waynesville (9-3) in a Region 20 semifinal game next week at a site to be determined. The Spartans beat Madeira 55-6 to advance to Week 13.

Miami East finished its season 8-4.