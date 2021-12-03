No limelight, no problem for Springfield’s offensive line

The Wildcats line has played a key role in elevating its offensive unit into one of the most prolific in program history. Springfield is averaging 30.4 points per game and more than 350 yards of total offense per game.

“We’ve got a lot of really good kids on the offensive line who don’t get a lot of publicity,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass, “but they do what we need them to do.”

Washington is the team’s left tackle and is joined by senior left guard Tayden Harper, senior right guard Kraeton Muenchau, senior right tackle ZyAaron Woodruff and freshman center Braydon Tayloe.

“They’re the kids you want to date your daughter, but I need you to be a savage at 7 p.m. on Friday nights,” Douglass said. “Getting them to be able to flip the switch at times can be difficult because they’re so mild-mannered at times, but on Friday nights up to this point, they’ve done a good job.”

The Wildcats offensive line plays more of a pass-blocking style, rather than a traditional power run blocking game, Douglass said.

“I think we pick up blitzes very well and we pick up a lot of their stunts that they try to do,” Muenchau said.

With so many weapons on the outside in Springfield’s spread offense, it makes the offensive line’s job much easier, Muenchau said.

“It makes life easier in the middle because they have to spread out the defense to control the pass,” Muenchau said. “They can’t stack the box against us.”

The senior offensive linemen also have a great connection with senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot, who can leave the pocket at any time when the play breaks down. Smoot has accounted for 42 touchdowns this season -- 22 on the ground and 20 through the air.

“They give our quarterback the time that he needs,” Douglass said.

The Wildcats have played well against several tough defensive linemen in recent weeks, including Marysville’s Gabe Powers and Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, both Ohio State recruits.

“You’ve got to communicate up front and play physical,” Washington said. “If you play lackadaisical, they’re going to shine and get some highlights on you. We’ve got to do our job.”

With one more win, the Wildcats can make history.

“We’ve got to keep going, get one more game and be state champions,” Washington said.