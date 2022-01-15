NFL Playoffs: Bengals up on Raiders at halftime

The Raiders responded with their longest drive since they moved 51 yards on the opening series, but Carr’s third-down pass fell incomplete, as the Bengals limited the damage to a Carlson field goal. Burrow did what he does best in pressure situations on the next drive and hit Boyd in the end zone while on the run in a third-and-four, just before the second-year quarterback stepped out of bounds.

That play came with some controversy, as there apparently was an inadvertent whistle before Boyd caught the ball, which should have resulted in a down replay.

Carr prevented the Bengals from carrying the momentum into halftime when he connected with Zay Jones on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown in the first half, while Josh Jacobs added 64 yards rushing.

Burrow completed 12 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase had four catches for 65 yards to lead the receivers. Joe Mixon rushed 10 times for 28 yards in the first half.

Cincinnati is trying for its first playoff win in 31 years, a drought that began with a loss to the Los Angeles Raiders in the “Curse of Bo Jackson” game in the 1990 playoffs. The Bengals have lost eight straight playoff games since causing Jackson’s career-ending hip injury in the third quarter of a divisional round game.