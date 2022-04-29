NFL Draft: New York Jets pick Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner in first round

Gardner was widely projected to be the first cornerback drafted, but the Texans pulled a surprise by selecting Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU with the third overall pick.

Stingley was thought by some to be the most talented corner in the draft, but he was at his best as a freshman in 2019 while Gardner was one of the best in the nation the past two seasons.

Gardner was just a three-star recruit coming out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit in the class of 2019, but he had a decorated career at UC, where he was a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American his first season and then a two-time consensus All-American in 2020 and ‘21.

He is the eighth player from UC to be drafted since Luke Fickell became the head coach of the Bearcats