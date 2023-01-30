NFL Draft: Locals, Ohio State grads weigh-in at all-star games

Jones is joined at the Senior Bowl by fellow Buckeye Ronnie Hickman, a safety who led the team in tackles in 2021.

Also scheduled for this week is the 98th edition of the East-West Shrine Game.

That one includes Ohio State defensive tackle Jarron Cage, who measured 6-2, 307; along with college teammate and fellow interior lineman Taron Vincent (6-1, 305) and cornerback Cam Brown (5-11, 196).

They are all members of the West squad along with Dallas Daniels, a receiver from Trotwood-Madison who finished his college career at Jackson State last fall. He measured 5-10, 176.

Leonard Taylor, a tight end from Springfield who played five years at Cincinnati, is a member of the East team. He measured 6-4 and 248 pounds, slightly smaller than he was listed at UC (6-5, 255).

Also representing the Miami Valley on the East team is Tavion Thomas, a running back from Utah who prepped at Dunbar. He measured 6-1, 247, after being listed at 6-2, 221 for the Utes.

The Shrine Game is Thursday night in Las Vegas.