NFL Draft: Locals, Ohio State grads weigh-in at all-star games

The Super Bowl is not for another two weeks, but the NFL offseason has already started for most of the league.
This week’s East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl are big early landmarks in the draft process, and one of Ohio State’s representatives is already making headlines.
Although official Senior Bowl measurements have not been released yet, Dawand Jones reportedly broke the record for longest wingspan in the event’s seven-plus decades at 89.5 inches.
Listed 6-8 and 359 pounds at Ohio State, Jones was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Buckeyes and one of the best in the Big Ten at his position.
He figures to be one of the most intriguing prospects in Mobile, Ala., this week as players compete against each other and prepare for the 73rd Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Jones is joined at the Senior Bowl by fellow Buckeye Ronnie Hickman, a safety who led the team in tackles in 2021.
Also scheduled for this week is the 98th edition of the East-West Shrine Game.
That one includes Ohio State defensive tackle Jarron Cage, who measured 6-2, 307; along with college teammate and fellow interior lineman Taron Vincent (6-1, 305) and cornerback Cam Brown (5-11, 196).
They are all members of the West squad along with Dallas Daniels, a receiver from Trotwood-Madison who finished his college career at Jackson State last fall. He measured 5-10, 176.
Leonard Taylor, a tight end from Springfield who played five years at Cincinnati, is a member of the East team. He measured 6-4 and 248 pounds, slightly smaller than he was listed at UC (6-5, 255).
Also representing the Miami Valley on the East team is Tavion Thomas, a running back from Utah who prepped at Dunbar. He measured 6-1, 247, after being listed at 6-2, 221 for the Utes.
The Shrine Game is Thursday night in Las Vegas.
