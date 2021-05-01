NFL Draft: Browns add to defense in 2nd round

After taking cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round, the Browns added to the middle tier of the defense with Owusu-Koramoah at No. 52 overall, the 20th pick of the second round.

Owusu-Koramoah emerged on the national stage as a junior in 2020, winning the Butkus Award as the country’s top linebacker and being named a first-team Associated Press All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The first-team all-conference selection led the Irish with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, while also recording 62 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts.