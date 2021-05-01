X

NFL Draft: Browns add to defense in 2nd round

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball as Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Credit: Michael Ainsworth

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
Cleveland takes Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns selected Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, adding again to their defense.

After taking cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round, the Browns added to the middle tier of the defense with Owusu-Koramoah at No. 52 overall, the 20th pick of the second round.

Owusu-Koramoah emerged on the national stage as a junior in 2020, winning the Butkus Award as the country’s top linebacker and being named a first-team Associated Press All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The first-team all-conference selection led the Irish with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, while also recording 62 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts.

After playing two games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, Owusu-Koramoah became a full-time starter as a sophomore and led Notre Dame with 13.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks while posting four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

