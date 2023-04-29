X

NFL draft: Bengals take Alabama safety in third round

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
42 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals went with defense for a third straight pick to open the NFL Draft, adding Alabama safety Jordan Battle at No. 95 overall after trading down three spots with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs gave up the final pick of the sixth round (No. 217) to move up and take offensive tackle Wayna Morris from Oklahoma.

Battle, at 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, adds depth to a position where the Bengals lost their two veteran starters in Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, but he also could be a plug-and-play starter. He played more than 50 games for the Crimson Tide and emerged as a leader on a talented defense, fitting a lot of the “A-plus” traits the Bengals seek, coach Zac Taylor said.

A versatile athlete who played both strong and free safety, he was known for his high-IQ play and he has the ability to make an impact in both the run and pass game, according to Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
